Earl Roy Hovis
Fayetteville - Mr. Earl Roy Hovis, 84, a resident of Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Born March 24, 1936 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Roy H. and Thelma (Muth) Hovis.
Mr. Hovis was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1957.
He served in the United States Army from September 1959 until October 1961 and then in the Pennsylvania National Guards from 1961-1991.
Mr. Hovis was employed by various area restaurants for over 30 years.
He was a member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren and Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15. An avid coin collector, he also was a member of Waynesboro Coin Club.
Mr. Hovis is survived by one sister, Nancy Grimes of Waynesboro; three brothers, Richard (Linda) and Kenneth, Sr. (Evelyn), both of Waynesboro and Jeffrey (Debbie) of Hanover; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jere and Donald; two nephews; and one niece.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 16, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Mitch Funkhouser officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Monday morning, in the funeral home.
Masks will be required for those attending.
