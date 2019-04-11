|
Earl Stevens Alloway, age 96, of Greencastle, PA passed away on March 28, 2019 in the Martinsburg VA Hospital in Martinsburg, WV. Earl was born on August 17, 1922 in Waterfall, PA, son of the late Jay Wilda and the late Mildred Wenafred (Stevens) Alloway. Earl was a graduate of the Hustontown High School. Upon graduating, Earl enlisted in the United States Army on November 19, 1942 until his honorable discharge in 1946. He was stationed in Europe from November 1944 until March of 1946. Earl married the late Dorothy Pauline Booth on January 3, 1947 in Hustontown, PA. Earl later married Judith Sly. Throughout Earl's career, he was an entrepreneur, owning and operating various Gas/Service stations in the Fulton and Franklin County Areas. From 1960 until 1972, Earl owned and operated Johnnie's Motel and Diner in McConnellsburg, PA. Earl had an avid interest in horse racing, owning and racing many thoroughbreds.
Earl is survived by three children, Sandra Kay (wife of Rod) Barton of Burnt Cabins, PA, Gary Jay (companion of Cheri Minnich) Alloway of McConnellsburg, PA and Richard Gene (husband of Cheryl) Alloway of Tillson, NY, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one sister, Floretta Joan Yeager of Chambersburg, PA. Earl is also survived by his wife Judith Alloway of Greencastle, PA and her children, Lisa Sly Norton and David Sly.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Dorothy Booth Alloway and one sister Dorothy Elizabeth Duffey.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 11, 2019