Earnest White
Earnest White
Hagerstown, MD - Earnest Freeman "Jack" White, 92, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away at Doey's House on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Born May 1, 1928 in Hagerstown, he was the son of the late Earnest Freeman White and Florence Cathrine (Gibney) White.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Edith Mae "Bea" White.
Jack graduated from Hagerstown High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the railroad. He worked full time with Western Maryland, Winchester Western, Chessie, and CSX railroad, all as an electrician. He then worked parttime with Gettysburg Railroad and Knox & Kane Railroad in upstate PA. He was also co-owner of W.S. Gibney Florist and Greenhouses, Hagerstown.
He was a member of Western MD Sportsman's Club and Western MD Railroaders Old Timers Club.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Bonney K. Coldsmith (husband, Ron); son, Earnest F. "Ernie" White III (wife, Ladeana); four grandchildren, Kevin Coldsmith (partner, Elisa Ecker), Brian Coldsmith, Heather White (partner, Keith Kellinger), and Mallory Sizemore (husband, Stephan "Brad").
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jane Dumeny.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown. Masks and social distancing are required.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family following the viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doey's House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742; or to The Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
