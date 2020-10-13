Mrs. Edna F. (Kipe) Flohr
South Mountain - Mrs. Edna F. (Kipe) Flohr, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, South Mountain, PA, and formerly of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, passed away Monday evening, October 12, 2020 at the personal care community.
Born January 24, 1931 in Sabillasville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Oliver G. and Florence (Manahan) Kipe.
Mrs. Flohr graduated from Thurmont High School with the Class of 1948 and later attended Waynesboro Business College.
She and her husband, the late Preston E. Flohr, were married on April 17, 1953. They lived their entire married life in the home they built in Blue Ridge Summit. Mr. Flohr died on January 13, 1999.
Mrs. Flohr was employed as secretary at the family business, Flohr Lumber Company, in Blue Ridge Summit.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Blue Ridge Summit, where she sang in the choir and did alter work along with her dear friend, Harriet Gonder.
Mrs. Flohr enjoyed needlework, crossword puzzles, and gardening. Her greatest love was her family. Raising her two daughter, Lynn and Leslie, was one of her greatest joys. She was extremely proud of her two grandsons, Matt and Jon.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Knepper and her husband, Chuck; her son-in-law (Lynn's husband) Gary Muller; one grandson, Matthew Muller, whom she loved dearly; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Muller; one grandson, Jonathan Muller; one sister, Naomi Sorrells; and three brothers, Donald Kipe, Paul Kipe, and Melvin Kipe.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 13646 Summit Ave, Blue Ridge Summit, PA, with Rev. Donna "Jody" Barthle officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro. All CDC recommendations will be followed and masks will be required.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Thursday morning, in the church.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
