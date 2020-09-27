Edna Mae Naylor
Smithsburg, MD - Our beloved matriarch, Edna Mae Naylor, 95 of Red Heifer Winery Lane, Smithsburg, MD peacefully completed her journey home on Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020.
Born August 14, 1925 in Clear Spring, MD, she was the daughter of the late Grace Mae Eshelman Horst and Henry S. Horst. She was self-employed as a farmer and worked at Double Day Publishing, Grove Manufacturing, and the Green Arbor Florist. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Smithsburg Friendship Quilters. Edna was an accomplished realist painter of still life and landscapes, and she loved to craft, sew, knit, and crochet. She crocheted hundreds of infant hats for newborn babies at the Meritus Hospital, and she made a quilt for each of her children and grandchildren. She radiated generosity, kindness, and love to everyone she met. She was a frequent visitor to the Red Heifer Winery and was the inspiration for the popular Edna Mae Chardonnay.
She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Samuel Naylor and her twin daughters Joyce Marks and Jean Fiore, and her granddaughter Melissa Rock. She is survived by her daughter Sandra K. Hillebrand and husband Martin Smiltneek of Oconomowoc, WI, and daughter Susan F. Walter and husband Dennis Walter of Smithsburg, MD; a brother, Charles Ray Horst of Tacoma, GA; eight grandchildren: Michael Harbaugh, Kristine Leubke, Karen Jax, Zachary Hillebrand, Jennifer Statler, Angela Pasternack, Emily Badraslioglu, Kevin Ford; and ten great grandchildren: Megan, Nicholas and Paige Harbaugh, Cassidy and Isabella Statler, Samuel and Hugo Pasternack, Kwynn Johnson, and Henry and Leo Badraslioglu. She is also survived by one great-great granddaughter, Isabella Dickinson.
A graveside service will be held at the Smithsburg Cemetery, Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11:00am with Pastor Virgil Cain officiating. We ask that you wear a mask to protect Edna's loved ones and observe all social distancing rules.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com
.