Edythe R. "Edy" (Goetz) Shook
1920 - 2020
Hagerstown, MD - Mrs. Edythe R. "Edy" (Goetz) Shook, 100, a resident of Ravenwood Lutheran Village, Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Sunset Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Meritus Medical Center.
Born February 28, 1920 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles Chambers and Rae Eva (Snyder) Goetz.
Mrs. Shook graduated from Washington County School for Nurses as a Registered Nurse in 1941.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Vaughn F. Shook, were married September 20, 1942. Mr. Shook passed away July 10, 2014.
Mrs. Shook began her working career as a registered nurse at Washington County Hospital form 1941-1945 and later at Waynesboro Hospital from 1964-1974. She then did private duty nursing care in the Waynesboro area from 1974 until her retirement in 1990.
She was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro where she was past president of the Ruth Anna Bible Class. She also was a member of Morris Frock American Legion Post # 42 Ladies Auxiliary, Hagerstown, Washington County Nurses Alumni Association and National AARP.
Mrs. Shook is survived by two children, Pamela D. Carina and her husband, Robert of Boalsburg, PA and V. Brian Shook and his wife, Barbara of Waynesboro; three grandchildren; three step-granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Rebecca Bills of Shelton, CT; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Catherine Grove and Mildred Myers Wilson; and two brothers, Samuel Goetz and Richard Goetz.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Washington County Nurses Alumnae Association, C/O Betty Morgan, 17892 Red Oak Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
