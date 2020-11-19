Elizabeth Cumming Jobe

Carmel, IN - On October 21, 2020, Elizabeth Cumming Jobe died peacefully at her home in Carmel, Indiana. She was born in Pensacola, Florida to the late Simon and Elizabeth Cumming. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband Ron and her beloved Havanese babies, Simon and Cisco. She is also survived by her sister Sarah Cumming (Michael) Shumrak and niece Kathryn Cumming Shumrak of Amelia Island, FL.

Early in her life, Elizabeth lived in Towson, MD and later attended school in Waynesboro, PA. Upon graduation in 1961, she attended York College of Nursing. Elizabeth later moved to Indiana where she completed her collage studies earning a BS degree in Elementary Education and a MS in Reading from Indiana University. Elizabeth taught for over 18 years at Carmel Junior High School as a reading specialist and provided students with tutoring services after school. In later years, she attended classes at Penn State, Purdue and Michigan. She had a thirst for learning and never stopped striving for more knowledge.

She remained in Indiana most of her adult life. Her husband's career moves resulted in two relocations to Michigan spanning about 12 years. Elizabeth was the foundation of their marriage and was loved dearly by her husband.

Elizabeth had a wonderful and interesting family heritage. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century. She was also a member of the Junior League of Indianapolis and served on the Friends of Carmel Library for several years.

She supported numerous animal shelters, animal sanctuaries and rescues. She was also a big supporter of several American Indian schools and children's hospitals as well.

Elizabeth was enthusiastic in a wide range of activities. She was an avid golfer, a master gardener, a master bridge player having played all over the country, a talented painter and an aggressive snow skier and Y Flyer sailor. Elizabeth enjoyed cooking and loved to entertain.

Her life was celebrated at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Indianapolis, where she was a member for over 40 years. She was interred at her family's cemetery in in Pottsville, PA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Ronald and Elizabeth Jobe Scholarship, c/o the Indiana University Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460.



