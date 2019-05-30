|
|
Elwood E. Baker, 68, of Leitchfield, Ky. passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Waynesboro, Pa. on March 21, 1951 to the late Merle Baker and Theresa Marisco-Baker. Elwood was an antique dealer and refinished furniture. He was very family oriented and loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son Elwood Baker Jr.
Elwood is survived by his wife of 46 years Kathy Rouzer Baker; children Michael Baker (Dawn) and Erik Baker (Tanya); daughter Danielle Mentzer; four granddaughters Katie, Allie, Jenna and Jessie Baker.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, June 1 from 5-8pm at Smith Funeral Home, Morgantown, Ky. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories or photos of Elwood or light a memorial candle.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 30, 2019