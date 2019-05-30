Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home Inc
404 N Main St
Morgantown, KY 42261
(270) 526-3532
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home Inc
404 N Main St
Morgantown, KY 42261
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elwood Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwood E. Baker


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elwood E. Baker Obituary
Elwood E. Baker, 68, of Leitchfield, Ky. passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Waynesboro, Pa. on March 21, 1951 to the late Merle Baker and Theresa Marisco-Baker. Elwood was an antique dealer and refinished furniture. He was very family oriented and loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son Elwood Baker Jr.

Elwood is survived by his wife of 46 years Kathy Rouzer Baker; children Michael Baker (Dawn) and Erik Baker (Tanya); daughter Danielle Mentzer; four granddaughters Katie, Allie, Jenna and Jessie Baker.

Visitation will begin on Saturday, June 1 from 5-8pm at Smith Funeral Home, Morgantown, Ky. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories or photos of Elwood or light a memorial candle.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now