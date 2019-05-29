|
|
Emily Warner (Dutrow) Colyer, daughter of the late Stanley Leland Dutrow and Emily Dutrow of Blue Ridge Summit, died peacefully at home in England on April 24, 2019 at the age of 84.
Beloved by her husband of almost 58 years, His Honour John Colyer QC, and their daughters, Elizabeth Burndred and Mary Colyer.
Funeral services will take place at 2:30 P.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Church of the Transfiguration, Blue Ridge Summit. All are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Local arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 29, 2019