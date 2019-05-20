|
|
Mrs. Emma D. Crumbacker, 88, passed away Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019 at Waynesboro Hospital.
Born April 2, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth McKean.
Mrs. Crumbacker was primarily a homemaker, raising a house full of children but she held many other jobs outside the house, to include working at the print shop at Grove Manufacturing.
She was very fond of the time she spent with family and friends. She also relished her time watching the hummingbirds fly and feed in her backyard.
She is survived by four children, son Greg Crumbacker of Waynesboro, and daughters Brenda Crumbacker of Waynesboro, Judy Ann Woodward of Mercersburg, and Karen Marie Talhelm of Greencastle; longtime companion Ralph Foltz of Greencastle; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Crumbacker of Lemasters, PA and daughter Linda Helfrick of Waynesboro.
Services will private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
