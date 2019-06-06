|
Mr. Eugene O. Cooley of 960 Park Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 87.
He was born in central Maine on June 9, 1931 and is the last of his immediate family.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Marie Stormann and Joyce Graves of central Maine; and now deceased former wives, Linda and Diane. He is survived by son, Charles and his wife, Ann of Fairfax Station, VA; son John and his wife, Ana of Silver Spring, MD; daughter, Julia Graves and her husband, Don Murphy of Cocoa, FL; and three grandchildren. Other family survivors include niece, Sandy Sullivan; nephew Kevin Lowe and his wife, Cindy all of central Maine and granddaughter, Sabrina Graves
For their friendship, love and support, Gene wants to acknowledge special friend Hollis Mentzer of Waynesboro, close friend Peggy Weller of Waynesboro; friends Loretta Rosenberger of Greencastle; Vicki Weagly and Polly Kuhn of Shepherdstown, WV; Jim and Luanne Grabski and Michael Robison of Fairfax Co., VA; and Shirley Greiner of Virginia Beach, VA.
During the Korean War, in 1952-1955, Gene was a Morse code intercept operator with the U.S. Army in Japan. Gene enjoyed a long career in Federal Government contracting and procurement with the Panama Canal Company, the Civil Aeronautics Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the U.S. Mint, all in Washington, DC. He retired in 1986 from the FAA after 36 years of Federal service.
During that time, Gene lived in Washington DC and its suburbs. He moved to Fairfax County, VA in 1988. He was a volunteer special needs tutor at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, VA and an adapted aquatics volunteer at Fairfax County Authority RECenters.
Gene found a fulfilling spiritual home among the enlightened congregation of the Unity of Fairfax Church in Oakton, VA.
Gene moved to Waynesboro in 2003. He was a volunteer for several years at the Waynesboro Day Care Center and for varying periods of time at Renfrew Park, Meals on Wheels and as a tutor at Fairview Elementary School.
At Gene's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Waynesboro Day Care Center, 1801 East Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 6, 2019