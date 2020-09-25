Eva B. (Wright) Harbaugh
Mont Alto - Mrs. Eva B. (Wright) Harbaugh, 93, died Thursday morning, September 24, 2020, in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born May 4, 1927 in Rocksdale, WV, she was the daughter of the late Cleo C. and Dessell (Tanner) Wright. She lived her early life in Akron, OH.
She and her husband, the late Richard L. Harbaugh, were married on June 8, 1946 in Funkstown, MD. Together they lived in both Waynesboro, PA and Mont Alto, PA. Mr. Harbaugh died on January 18, 2000.
Mrs. Harbaugh as a supervisor at Hudson Enterprise in Akron, OH and at the Unique Restaurant as a waitress. She later worked as a clerk at Newberry's Department Store and McCrory's Store, both of Waynesboro; as a supervisor at the Waynesboro Knitting Mill for six years; and she was last employed in the domestic department at Fort Ritchie, Cascade, MD.
She enjoyed crafts.
She is survived by two daughters, Mona J. Miller and her husband, Eugene of Mont Alto and Shelia J. Freeman of Waynesboro, PA; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; 3 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela L. Stockslager; three sisters; and two brothers.
Private graveside services will be held in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
