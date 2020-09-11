Evelyn L. (Ridenour) Smith
Mrs. Evelyn L. (Ridenour) Smith, 89, a resident of Quincy Village Nursing Home and formerly of Airport Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born August 18, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Robert Ridenour.
Mrs. Smith was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School with the Class of 1949.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Charles R. Smith, were married November 2, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Smith passed away November 30, 2009.
In younger years, Mrs. Smith worked as a cleaning lady for local families. She later was a longtime employee of J.C. Penney Department Store, Keystone Kountry Kitchen and Super Thrift Grocery Store, all of Waynesboro and Rocky Ridge Collectibles in State Line, PA.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Leitersburg, MD.
Mrs. Smith enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, Westerns, the Golden Girls and Roseanne.
She is survived by one son, Charles S. "Steve" Smith, Sr. of Smithsburg, MD; two grandchildren, Charles S. Smith, Jr. and his companion, Autumn Smith of Shippensburg, PA and Tracey L. Pague and her husband, Paul of Waynesboro; three great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Austin Pague and Greyson Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters; and one brother.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Chaplain Justin Isbister officiating.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
