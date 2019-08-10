|
Mrs. Evelyn M. Minnich, 94, a resident of Hearthstone Retirement Community, and formerly of Orchard Road, both of Waynesboro, died Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, in the assisted living center.
Born July 6, 1925, in Quincy Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Bender) Gunder. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
She and her husband, the late Donald C. Minnich, married January 12, 1946 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Minnich died on May 27, 2014.
Mrs. Minnich worked at the Waynesboro Knitting Mill for over 20 years as an inspector. She later worked for The Record Herald.
She was a member of Blue Rock United Brethren Church, where she was a member of The Willing Workers Sunday School Class and the National AARP.
She is survived by two children: Donald B. Minnich, husband of Barbara, Georgetown, Indiana and Deborah A. Green, wife of Darrell, Waynesboro; three grandchildren: Michael Minnich, Dustin Green and Kelly Green-Krebs; five great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; two brothers: Edward Gunder, Waynesboro and Robert Gunder, Quincy, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 12, 2019 in Blue Rock United Brethren Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Gregory Helman officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Monday morning, in the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Blue Rock United Brethren Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 10, 2019