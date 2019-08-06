Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Buchanan Trail West
Greencastle, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FAYE MELLOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FAYE V. MELLOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FAYE V. MELLOTT Obituary
Faye V. Mellott, age 79, of Greencastle, PA passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Saturday, August 4, 2019. Born in Antrim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Genevieve Mills Chamberlin.
Mrs. Mellott was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She worked as a receptionist for the offices of Dr. Thayne Maurer in Shippensburg and formerly in Greencastle for 20 years. After retirement, she went on to work for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greencastle as a Custodian for more than 13 years. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Waynesboro, PA, where she had played the piano at church and had taught Sunday school, years ago. She enjoyed spending times with her family, friends, and her loyal dog, Bruno.
Surviving is her loving granddaughter, Angela S. Mellott; son, Brent E. Mellott of Marion, PA and his children, Hunter, Austin, and Alexis Mellott; a grandson, Greg Edwards and his children; and two great-granddaughters, Riley and Teagan Carbaugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Paul R. Mellott on December 31, 2003; a daughter, Janita Kaye Mellott in 1961 and a sister, Jane Marie Chamberlin.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 11:30 AM in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit Health Development Office, 785 5th Ave., suite 1, Chambersburg, PA 17202; please designate The Hennessey House3 in the Memo of your check. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FAYE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now