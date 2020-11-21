1/1
Floyd E. Baker
1940 - 2020
Greencastle - Floyd E. Baker, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born December 15, 1940, in Highfield, MD he was the son of the late Edwin T. and Goldie May Smith Baker.
Mr. Baker was a 1958 graduate of the Thurmont High School, he continued his education at Hagerstown Junior college from 1959-1961. Mr. Baker went on to work for Mack Truck in 1961, where he would later retire as a Cost Accountant Supervisor some 36 years later in 1997. He enjoyed sports, particularly baseball, where he played adult league and coached Pony league both in Greencastle. Floyd was also an avid golfer. He was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Greencastle, PA for nearly 50 years, where he served as a church Treasurer, Deacon, and Elder.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 58 years, Faye J. Bowman Baker, whom he married June 1, 1962, two sons, Jeffrey L. Baker (wife Debra) of Waynesboro, PA and Thomas E. Baker (wife Corinna) of Palm Harbor, FL; four grandchildren, Derek, Meagan, Olivia, and Taylor; and a sister, Jackie L. Troxell of Thurmont, MD.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 12- 1 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA, 17225. A Memorial Service by invitation will follow. All PA Department of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
