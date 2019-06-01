|
Frances "Kay" Byers, 68, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away May 30, 2019 peacefully at home. She was the wife of Joseph H. Byers. They shared 24 years of blissful marriage.?Born March 23, 1951 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the Daughter of Glenn F. and Gladys (Gossert) Barnhart. She graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1969.?Kay was a member of Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved reading mystery books. She could be seen playing Bingo a few days a week as well. Kay was an avid animal lover and always made sure that her pets had the best of everything.?In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Kayla G. Mitchell (Shipley) (husband Neil) and Lacie R. Byers, granddaughter Aralyn L. Mitchell, brother Glenn C. Barnhart (wife Virginia), sister Joan L. Biesecker (husband Larry) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James "Jim" Barnhart.?Kay requested that family and friends remember her as she was and to honor her request, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.?Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 1, 2019