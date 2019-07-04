Home

Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Frances E. Stevens


1940 - 2019
Frances E. Stevens Obituary
Ms. Frances E. Stevens, 79, of Sheffield Manor BLVD, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Waynesboro Hospital.
Born April 1, 1940 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Helen E. (Etter) Stevens.
Ms. Stevens is survived by two sons, Michael T. Huff and Mitchell T. Huff, both of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Marcus T. Huff and Tia J. Huff; and sister, Nancy L. Scott of Chambersburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by s sister, Jacqueline Donna Stevens who passed away in 1948.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Lin Smalec officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: ARC of Franklin & Fulton Counties, 2314 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 4, 2019
