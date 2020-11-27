1/1
Frederick R. McCartney Jr.
Frederick R. McCartney Jr.
Waynesboro - Frederick R. McCartney Jr., a longtime resident of Waynesboro, PA passed away on November 25, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Fred who succumbed to post-polio syndrome was one of the last Americans to contract polio in 1952. Immediately thereafter he was chosen to be the poster boy / focal point of a nationwide campaign heralding the ultimate eradication of this dreaded disease.
This lifelong debilitating affliction did not affect his wit, his charm and his determination to live a full and successful life.
Fred was one of premier antique toy experts in the country. He attended many shows throughout the Northeast. He was a wealth of knowledge to his peers and novices alike on this subject.
Fred was born on January 13, 1937 in Springfield, PA. He is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Julie McCartney and his beloved wife of 44 years Peggy.
Fred is survived by his children, Debbie McCartney, Pamela Kelly of Cohasset, MA. and Frederick McCartney, III of Vero Beach, FL.
Additionally, Fred is survived by 7 Grandchildren who will miss their Grandfather's warmth and kindness.
Due to Covid services will be private.
Handling the funeral arrangements will be Grove- Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
