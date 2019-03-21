|
Mr. G. Maynard Koons, 101, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Hearthstone Retirement Home.
Born January 27, 1918 in the Roadside area of Washington Township, Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late George Wesley and Iva Belle (Bonebrake) Koons.
Mr. Koons was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1936 and later completed correspondence courses with the National Institute of TV and radio.
He and his wife, the late Mrs. Charlotte Royer (Frantz) Koons, were married January 19, 1941. They lived in Baltimore, MD and Mitchellville, MD for many years before moving to Waynesboro. Mrs. Koons passed away June 7, 2007.
In his early life, Mr. Koons was employed by Glenn L. Martin Airplane Manufacturing in Baltimore, MD where he was responsible for the fuselage of the B-26 fighter airplane. He later worked for Captain Newton H. White, Jr. on his farm as groundskeeper, building maintenance and milking cows, having one of the best herds in the state. Following the sale of the farm, he was employed by Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission. He retired in July 1990.
He was a member of Mt. Oaks United Methodist Church, Mitchellville, MD where he taught Sunday School for a number of years and was active with Full Gospel Business Men in Washington D.C.
Mr. Koons was an avid gardener.
He is survived by one daughter, Judith A. "Judy" O'Toole and her husband, Eddie of Waynesboro; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald L. Koons and his wife, Shirley of Waynesboro; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Koons was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda Lou Koons; one son, Eugene Maynard Koons; two sisters, Kathryn Mullenix and Betty M. Snowberger; and two brothers, Robert D. Koons and John H. Koons.
Services 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Dwan Newsome officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hearthstone Retirement Home, 102 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
