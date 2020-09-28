George Edward "Dewey" Fogle III
Shippensburg - George Edward "Dewey" Fogle III, 72, of Shippensburg, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Wednesday, March 17, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was a son of the late George Edward and Charlotte Mitchell Fogle, Sr.
Dewey was a United States Marine serving in the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Fogle's Auto Sales and Service. He was a Life member of the Hub City Club in Shippensburg. Dewey would do anything for anybody and was loved by everyone. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him. Dewey was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Dale Earnhardt Fan.
He is survived by one son, Keven W. (Sue) Fogle, Shippensburg; one daughter, Mindie S. Fogle, Chambersburg; three granddaughters, Brooke A. Lindsey, Lydia G. McCLeaf and Bailey E. Fogle; one bonus granddaughter, Brandi Bittinger; one great grandson, Declan J. McCLeaf, one bonus great grandson, Ryder Bittinger; six sisters, Charlene Fogle, Linda Muck, Carlene Willhide, Peggy Dawison, all of Waynesboro, Barbara Hollingsworth, Fayetteville and Lisa Zeger, Greencastle; and one brother, David Fogle, Waynesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother.
A private celebration of life service will be held at the family home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 1019 Mumma Raod, Wormleysburg, PA 17043.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
.