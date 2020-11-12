Gerald and Esther Schultz
Gerald and Esther Schultz, both 93 years old, were blessed with 69 years of marriage together before they departed this world, hours apart. Gerald Wingert Schultz passed away Monday evening, November 9, 2020, and Esther Louise (Bender) Schultz, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020.
Their love story officially began when they were married September 1, 1951 in Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church. They made their home on Grindstone Hill Rd., Antrim Township, PA in 1958. It was there they raised their son, Michael and their daughter, Jill.
Gerald was born January 21, 1927 in Greencastle, PA. He was the son of the late Clarence T. and Lela Maye (Wingert) Schultz. He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1948, and went to Commercial Art School at Ad-Art Studio School, Pittsburgh, PA.
He served in the U.S. Army from April 12, 1945 until December 11, 1946. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, the 800th Military Police Battalion of the 6th Ranger's Airborne Unit, and during the occupation of Japan, he served during the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. During his military service he received the Sharp-Shooter Rifle Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal, Victory Ribbon Medal, WWII Medal and Occupation Japan Medal.
He was employed at Wayne Tool Company, Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Knitting Mill. He was employed over 40 years at the Craft Press, Inc. in Chambersburg. Gerald was a member of the Atomic Veteran's Association, life member of Disabled American Veterans
, life member of VFW and the American Legion.
Esther was born December 3, 1926 near Grindstone Hill Rd. in Quincy Township, PA. She was the daughter of the late William Elvin and Laura Susan (Miller) Bender. She graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1945. She was employed by the Stanley Co. in Chambersburg for 15 years. She was a volunteer for Lutheran Social Services and for Camp Joy-El during release time. She was a member of the Auxiliary to the Chambersburg Center of Lutheran Social Services, the National AARP and Falling Springs Chapter #2840 AARP, Chambersburg.
Gerald and Esther were both members of Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Chambersburg, where Esther taught classes for all ages for 25 years.
They are survived by their son, Michael Lynn Schultz and their daughter, Jill Dianne Smith, both of Chambersburg. four grandchildren, Tracey Schultz, Todd Schultz (Abigail), Chase Smith (Bonnie) and Caitlin McCoy (Travis); nine great-grandchildren, Austin Lehman, Cheyenne Huffman, Tyler Huffman, Seth Smith, Aiden Mowers, Isabelle Schultz, Elizabeth Schultz, Emma Schultz and John Schultz; Gerald's brother-in-law, Carey McDaniel of York, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by Gerald's sisters, Janet Miller and Ruth McDaniel; Esther's brothers, Russell, Robert and Owen Bender; and her sister, Ann French.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle with the Rev. William Nienstedt officiating. Military honors for Gerald will be conducted by the Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599. Burial will be private in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4856 Wayne Rd. Chambersburg, PA 17202. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
