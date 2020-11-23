Gerald Randall "Randy" Eakle
Waynesboro - Mr. Gerald Randall "Randy" Eakle, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home.
Born September 29, 1946 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Walter "Bud" Eakle and Phyllis (Fuss) Eakle.
Randy graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1964. He later served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in April 1968.
He and his wife of over 32 years, Helen (Sprankle) Eakle, were married on July 28, 1988 in Waynesboro.
Randy was a machinist at Tyco Electronics in Waynesboro. He retired in 2008.
He was a member of LCBC Church and Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, both of Waynesboro.
Randy loved being "Pappy" to his grandchildren and was adored by them.
Everyone who was lucky enough to know Randy was blessed by his humble nature. What made him happiest and most fulfilled was helping others; this made him feel closer to God. He was a very religious man and lived the word of God by his actions every day. He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed
Randy enjoyed being outdoors, farming, gardening, and spending time his 2 dogs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Jodi Everett and her husband, Mike of Bethel, ME, Craig Eakle and his wife, Amanda of Parker, CO, Erika Flynn and her husband, Rob of Mars, PA, and Kyle Mock and his wife, Erin of Bozeman, MT; 10 grandchildren; and one sister, Sherry Smiley of Waynesboro.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, Inc., 4800 Jonestown Road, Ste. 102, Harrisburg, PA 17109-1741 or at www.paprolife.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
