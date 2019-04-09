Home

Mr. Gerald W. "PeeWee" Kintzel


1957 - 2019
Mr. Gerald W. "PeeWee" Kintzel Obituary
Mr. Gerald W. "PeeWee" Kintzel, 61, of Poplar Street, Mont Alto, PA, passed away Monday morning, April 8, 2019 in his home.
Born June 11, 1957 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Gerald W., Sr. and Blanche (Russell) Kintzel.
Mr. Kintzel was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1975.
He and his wife of 35 years, Mr. Carol A. (Wagaman) Kintzel, were married October 10, 1981 in Quincy, PA.
Mr. Kintzel was employed by Landis Machine Company, Mack Truck Manufacturing, Tyco Electronics and Letterkenny Army Depot. He also worked for a brief time as a Security Guard at Penn State Mont Alto.
He was a member of Quincy United Methodist Church and life member of Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Company.
Mr. Kintzel enjoyed going to the cabin, spending time with his granddaughters, riding lawn mowers, sitting outside and working on sudoku puzzles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Tammy Martin and her husband, Wilbur of Waynesboro and Lisa Kintzel of Mont Alto; two granddaughters, Madison and Emily Martin; one brother, Frank Kintzel and his wife, Deb of St. Thomas, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, April 12, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor John Buhr and Mr. Larry Fritz officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening, in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
