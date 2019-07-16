|
|
Mrs. Geraldine (Kauffman) Baker, 85, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Coral Ridge Road, South Mountain, PA, died Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, in the nursing home.
Born February 28, 1934 in South Mountain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Kauffman, Sr. and Catherine M. (Wagaman) Kauffman. She lived her entire life in South Mountain area.
She and her husband of over 62 years, Lawrence E. Baker, were married on August 20, 1956.
Mrs. Baker worked for over 27 years at Carol Shoe Co. in Mont Alto, PA, until it closed in the mid 1990's.
She was a member of New Baltimore Church of God, South Mountain, and enjoyed embroidering
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Kathy E. Diffenderfer and her husband, Mike McCool of South Mountain; three grandsons: Joshua L. Diffenderfer and his wife, Crissy of South Mountain, Michael L. Diffenderfer and his companion Bri of South Mountain, and Ethan E. Diffenderfer and his companion, Karen of Fayetteville, PA; her great-grandchildren, Dawson H. Diffenderfer, Carly Hollinshead, Matthew Hollinshead, Vanity Taylor, Gage Taylor and Jordyn Diffenderfer; one great-great-granddaughter, Inara Glaittli; one brother Charles W. Kauffman, Jr. and his wife, Peggy of Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Galen L. Diffenderfer and one infant sister, Vada Kauffman.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday July 18, 2019, in New Baltimore Church of God, 4947 Spruce Road, Fayetteville, PA, with Pastor Lee Daywalt officiating. Burial will follow in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain. Family and friends are welcome to dress casually for the services.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Thursday afternoon, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The New Baltimore Church of God, P.O. Box 128, South Mountain, PA 17261.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 16, 2019