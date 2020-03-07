|
|
Mrs. Gladys Ellen (Koons) Poff, 90, formerly of 14178 Anthony Highway, Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA.
Born November 9, 1929 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late F. Bahner and Nellie Beulah (Snively) Koons. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
She and her late husband Mr. Alfred W. Poff, Jr. were married January 12, 1957 in Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro. Mr. Poff passed away July 2, 2004.
Mrs. Poff was primarily a homemaker but worked 9 years as a presser for the Stanley Company in Chambersburg.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Ann Hintermyer, Waynesboro, one son, Allan L. Poff, Waynesboro; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Koons, Greencastle,; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Virginia Moore, Mildred Benedict, Dorothy Blubaugh, Ralph Koons, Homer Koons, Theoren Koons and Frank Koons.
A graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Monday, March 16, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Pastor Mark Shover officiating. There will be no public viewing.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 7, 2020