Glendora R. (Reichard) Moul, age 87 of Hades Church Rd. Chambersburg, PA died Saturday morning August 3, 2019 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD.
Born July 29, 1932 in Five Forks, PA she was the daughter of the late Edgar Glenn and Irene (Harshman) Reichard. She lived most of her life in Quincy Twp., PA. She married her husband Rev. Donald R. Moul on June 19, 1960 in Trinity United Church of Christ in Waynesboro. He died on February 27, 2003.
Glendora was employed by Quincy Township School Board as an elementary school teacher and was involved with the opening of Winter Elementary School in Quincy in 1954 and helped to close the school in 1971, when the school was moved to Mowery 11 in Quincy. She served for a total of 12 years as teaching principal in both Winter and Mowery Schools. She was involved with merging Quincy Township Schools to Waynesboro Area schools and was a classroom teacher for 39 years (1954-1993), and retired from the Waynesboro School system in June 1993.
After retiring, Glendora became involved with the Franklin County Chapter of Pennsylvania Association of Retired School Employees. She served the organization in many capacities including chairing retirement seminars, worked on committees of region 4, served on the executive board and served as treasurer of the Franklin County Chapter for over 20 years.
Glendora was an active member of the Christ's Reformed Church of the United Church of Christ in Hagerstown, MD having served: on the St. Patrick's Chorale, church choir, deacon, chairperson of 125th Anniversary of the church in 2005 and was on various other committees.
She was a 1950 graduate of Quincy High School and a 1954 graduate of Shippensburg State College. She was a charter member of Beta Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an organization for women educators.
Glendora demonstrated a lifelong interest in the well-being of others, being especially devoted to the care of her mother and other family members. She believed that helping other people who need help should be a human priority. She was interested in teaching children not only academics but also skills to prepare them for life. She loved the outdoors, being a novice bird watcher and enjoyed working with flowers and vegetable gardening.
Surviving family are several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother John E. "Bud" Reichard and a sister Janet R. Martin
Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 8 at 11:00 AM at Christ's Reformed United Church of Christ 130 West Franklin St. Hagerstown with Rev. Dr. G. Derrick Hodge and Rev. Don Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in the Grindstone Hill Cemetery near Chambersburg. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle and at the church one hour before the service on Thursday. Memorial contribution may be given to the Aspiring To Serve Project c/o Christ's Reform Church 130 West Franklin St. Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 6, 2019