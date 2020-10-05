1/1
Glenn F. Haugh Sr.
Glenn F. Haugh, Sr.
Waynesboro - Mr. Glenn F. Haugh, Sr., 99, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born July 5, 1921 in Greencastle, PA, he was the son of the late William F. and Margie (Bitner) Haugh. He lived most of his life in the Greencastle and Waynesboro, PA areas.
Mr. Haugh served in the United States Navy during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theater and fought in the Battle of Okinawa.
He and his wife, the late Madelyn L. (Knight) Haugh, were married on June 14, 1941 in Baltimore, MD. Mrs. Haugh died on August 27, 2014.
Prior to his military service, Mr. Haugh worked at Bethlehem Fairfield Shipyard in Baltimore, MD. He later worked at Landis Machine Company for 15 years, Mack Truck, and Frick Company, Waynesboro. He retired in 1986.
He attended services at Calvary Assembly of God, Waynesboro and was a member of The NRA and The Waynesboro Fish and Game.
Mr. Haugh was an avid hunter.
He is survived by three sons, Glenn F. "Phil" Haugh, Jr. of Bradford, MA, Anthony A. "Tony" Haugh and his wife, Donna of Waynesboro, and Barry L. Haugh and his wife, Beverly of Hampstead, MD; 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Larue McKenzie of Chambersburg, PA and Carol June Winders of Smithsburg, MD; one brother, William Lanny Haugh of Fayetteville, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Andrew L. Haugh; two sisters, Jean Angle and infant Marie Haugh; and one brother, Richard Haugh.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Calvary Assembly of God, 116 Snider Ave., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
