Glenn F. Haugh, Sr.

Waynesboro, PA - A memorial celebration of life will be held for Glenn F. Haugh Sr. on Saturday, November 7th, at The Calvary Assembly of God church on Snider Avenue in Waynesboro.

The service will begin at 12:00 noon with the family receiving friends and family at 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service.



