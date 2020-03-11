|
Mr. Gregory A. Greenwood, 67, of Carbaugh Road, Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 9, 2020, in his home.
Born January 5, 1953 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Thomas and Betty (Blubaugh) Greenwood.
He and his wife of over 48 years, Imogene (Misner) Greenwood, were married on November 27, 1971 in the South Mountain Bible Church.
Greg worked for Fairchild Aircraft, The Borough of Mont Alto, Landis Tool Company, Greenwood's Garage, and prior to his retirement in 2015 he was last employed by Penn Dot.
He was a member of Acacia Lodge #586 F.&A.M., Waynesboro, Amvets, Owl's Club, South Mountain Fire Department, South Mountain Fish and Game, Adams County Fish and Game, and the Waynesboro Fish and Game.
Greg was an avid hunter and enjoyed restoring old cars and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Jason Greenwood and his wife, Courtney of South Mountain and Stacey Staley and her husband, Mark of South Mountain; five grandchildren, Kim Staley, Justin Kauffman, Brandon Staley, Kane Greenwood, and Hadley Greenwood; one great-grandson, Mason Naugle; one sister, Cathy Powell and husband, Mike of South Mountain; one brother, Jeff Greenwood and his wife, Sally of Mont Alto; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 13, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening, in the funeral home, where a Masonic funeral will be held by the members of Acacia Lodge #586 at 7:30 P.M.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 11, 2020