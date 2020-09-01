Gregory J. Monica
Greencastle - Gregory J. Monica, age 55 of Greencastle, PA died on Thursday evening August 27, 2020 in the WellSpan York Hospital in York, PA.
Born August 22, 1965 in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Evelyn (Russell) Wells of Grand Rapids, MI and the late Gary Monica. He married his wife Susan B. (Grover) Monica on May 21, 1994.
Greg was a civil engineer and worked as a project engineer with the Bachtel Corporation. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy NY and received his master degree from the University of Maryland.
Greg enjoyed taking trips on his motorcycle with his friends and family. Greg was a huge Pittsburgh Pirates fan and loved going to games at PNC Park with his son Michael. Greg also was very supportive of his daughter Madeleine's horse shows and loved to watch her ride her horse Vinnie. Greg was a dedicated and loving husband; he could make anyone smile with his big laugh!
Surviving family in addition to his wife are a daughter Madeleine Grace Monica of Greencastle, a son Michael Gregory Monica of Greencastle; three sisters, Judi (Tom) Questel, Chris (Jeff) James and Patricia (Mark) Tuttle. He was also preceded in death by a brother Michael Monica.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis,TN 38105. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
.