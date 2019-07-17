|
|
Mr. Guy E. "Butch" Harbaugh, 75, of Surfside Beach, SC and formerly of Orlando Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Medical University of South Carolina Hospital in Charleston. He had been in failing health since 2006 and critically ill this past month.
Born October 15, 1943 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Harold E. "Jim" and G. Gladys Elizabeth (Haner) Harbaugh.
Mr. Harbaugh was a graduate of Greencastle High School with the Class of 1962.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
He and his wife of 52 years, Mrs. Gloria J. (Greenawalt) Harbaugh, were married May 26, 1967 in Hagerstown, MD. They resided in Waynesboro before moving to SC in 2009.
Mr. Harbaugh began his working career with Blue Ridge Fruit Exchange and later at Meyers Implements in Greencastle, PA. In 1983, he became self-employed with IBA, Inc. delivering dairy farm supplies in the Waynesboro and surrounding Maryland area. He retired in 2009
He was a member of Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, Lions Club, Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15 and Eagles Club, Inc., all of Waynesboro.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he thoroughly enjoyed his work with the farmers, many becoming great friends. He also loved his new life in Surfside Beach.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Stacey J. Nichols and her husband, Charles, Jr. and Brad A. Harbaugh and his wife, Terri, all of Waynesboro and Melissa S. Durboraw and her husband, Mark of Greencastle; eight grandchildren, Ben Nichols, Chelsey Gabrielson, Samantha Nichols, Matthew Harbaugh, Kaitlynne Harbaugh, Mackenzie Miller, Eric Miller, Jr. and Emma Durboraw; one great-grandson, Mason Hoyt Gabrielson; two sisters, Mary Lou Nichols and Mabel Grieve; one brother, Eugene Harbaugh; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Stine.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Shaun Kipe officiating. Burial will follow in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, near Rouzerville, PA where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday morning, in the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to: at www.cancer.org
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 17, 2019