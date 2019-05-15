|
Mr. H. Richard "Dick" Bloom, Sr., 92, of Charmian Road, Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Quincy Village where he had resided for the last two months.
Born June 13, 1926 in Charmian, PA he was the son of the late John F. Bloom and Grace (Woodring) Bloom. He lived most of his life in the Charmain area.
He was a graduate of the Washington Town High School with the Class of 1944.
Mr. Bloom served in the United States Marine Corps, during World War II and the Korean War from June 12, 1944 until his honorable discharge November 26, 1951. While in the service he lived in North Carolina, California, Guam, Hawaii, and China.
After leaving the service Mr. Bloom was employed by the Department of Statistics, Washington, D.C. for two years. He then was employed for the Waynesboro Electric Company and Snowberger's Appliances for a number of years. Mr. Bloom then went on to work as a maintenance mechanic at Site-R and Fort Ritchie until his retirement in July 1986.
He and his wife of 70 years, Mrs. Sylvia (Puican) Bloom were married April 9, 1949 in Waynesboro. They have lived at their present residence, a barn that Mr. Bloom converted into their home, since 1954.
Mr. Bloom was a member of Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and also as Clerk of Sessions for 20 years. He was also a member of the Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro, the National Rifle Association, and the Semper Fidelis Society. Mr. Bloom enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time working on his farm in Fairfield, PA.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Cynthia Mohler of Greencastle, PA and Howard R. Bloom, Jr. (Schu Tam) of San Francisco, CA; two grandsons, Matthew Mohler of Greencastle and Mark Mohler of Honolulu, HI; one brother Clarence L. Bloom of Florida, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by six sisters, Sarah "Louise" Carlson, Myrtle Morganthal, Dorothy "Beverly" Lake, Alma Muth, Ethel Alexander, and Gladys McMillan-Galloway and four brothers, George Bloom, James Bloom, John Bloom, and C. Clifton Bloom.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 17, 2019 in Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 14753 Charmian Road, Blue Ridge Summit, PA with Pastor William Hammann officiating.
There will be no public viewing however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday afternoon in the church.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 14753 Charmian Road, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Mr. Bloom's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of both Quincy Village and SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Dick over the past few months.
