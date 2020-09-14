Harold A. Staples
Waynesboro - Mr. Harold A. Staples. 77, of West North Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Quincy Village Nursing Home.
Born July 2, 1943 in Sulphur Springs, TX, he was the son of the late Abner Berkeley and Lily Grace (Smith) Staples.
Mr. Staples served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was employed as a meat cutter for Sunnyway Foods, Greencastle, PA for over 30 years.
Mr. Staples was a member of Paramount Baptist Church, Hagerstown, MD.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Joyce H. (Kiesel) McAllister Staples, of Waynesboro; three sons, Tim Staples and his wife, Nikki of Texas, Richard McAllister and his wife, Tammie of East Berlin, PA and Scott McAllister and his wife, Julie of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Josh, Savannah, Andrew, Lexi, Patrick and Zachary; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Chambers of Camp Hill, PA and Barbara Rousseau of TX; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Staples was preceded in death by one brother, Galen Staples.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Paramount Baptist Church, 13234 Marsh Pike, Hagerstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com