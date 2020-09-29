Harold R. Schleigh
Hagerstown, MD - Harold R. Schleigh, 98, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.
Born October 31, 1921 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Franklin Schleigh and Mable Voletta (Barber) Schleigh.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Anne (Stang) Schleigh and his second wife, Helen Katherine Schleigh.
He retired from the Washington County Board of Education after serving over 17 years. He taught carpentry at the Careers Studies Center for several years and retired as head of Maintenance of the Washington County Schools.
He was a member of the Maryland Retired Teachers Association, B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 378 of Hagerstown, Red Men Tribe 84 of Williamsport, Sons of AMVETS Post 10 of Hagerstown, Order of Eastern Star 89 of Hagerstown, Friendship Masonic Lodge 84 of Hagerstown, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Beaver Creek Country Club and was a life member of Eagles Inc. of Waynesboro, PA.
Harold was an avid Bowler at Sunshine Lanes for over 35 years.
Harold is survived by sons, David Schleigh and companion Judy, John Schleigh and wife Sherry and Thomas Schleigh and wife Vickie, daughter, Susan Sowers and husband Douglas, half-sister, Donna Hull and husband Terry, half-brother, Frank Schleigh and wife Ruby, nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Schleigh, one sister, Dora Thurmond and one granddaughter, Melissa Schleigh Baxter.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00am at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Henry Marquiss officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Harold Schleigh to Elks Lodge 378, 11063 Robinwood Dr. Hagerstown, MD, 21740.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com
