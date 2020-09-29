1/1
Harold R. Schleigh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold R. Schleigh
Hagerstown, MD - Harold R. Schleigh, 98, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.
Born October 31, 1921 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Franklin Schleigh and Mable Voletta (Barber) Schleigh.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Anne (Stang) Schleigh and his second wife, Helen Katherine Schleigh.
He retired from the Washington County Board of Education after serving over 17 years. He taught carpentry at the Careers Studies Center for several years and retired as head of Maintenance of the Washington County Schools.
He was a member of the Maryland Retired Teachers Association, B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 378 of Hagerstown, Red Men Tribe 84 of Williamsport, Sons of AMVETS Post 10 of Hagerstown, Order of Eastern Star 89 of Hagerstown, Friendship Masonic Lodge 84 of Hagerstown, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Beaver Creek Country Club and was a life member of Eagles Inc. of Waynesboro, PA.
Harold was an avid Bowler at Sunshine Lanes for over 35 years.
Harold is survived by sons, David Schleigh and companion Judy, John Schleigh and wife Sherry and Thomas Schleigh and wife Vickie, daughter, Susan Sowers and husband Douglas, half-sister, Donna Hull and husband Terry, half-brother, Frank Schleigh and wife Ruby, nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Schleigh, one sister, Dora Thurmond and one granddaughter, Melissa Schleigh Baxter.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00am at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Henry Marquiss officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Harold Schleigh to Elks Lodge 378, 11063 Robinwood Dr. Hagerstown, MD, 21740.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.L. Davis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved