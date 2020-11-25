1/1
Harold W. Egolf
Greencastle - Mr. Harold W. Egolf, 81, of Greencastle, PA, passed away November 24, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born August 9, 1939 in Antrim Township, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph L. and Orpha (Hykes) Egolf.
He married M. Louise (Slick) Egolf June 29, 1957 in Waynesboro, PA.
Harold worked on multiple farms before going to work for the Borough of Waynesboro as a back hoe operator for 5 years. He retired from Grove Manufacturing after 40 years. He was also a top rabbit breeder for nearly 40 years.
He was a member and founding member of Mt. Calvary Tabernacle, St. Thomas, PA, where he served as board member, treasurer, sound technician and song leader.
In addition to his wife, Louise, he is survived by his two sons: Darrell Egolf, and his wife, Cyndi of State College, PA and Reuben Egolf and his wife, Laci of Greencastle, PA; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his siblings: Amos Egolf, Kathleen Myers, Margaret Zeis, Lester Egolf, Verma Myers and Ralph Egolf, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Egolf and J. Daniel Egolf.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Tabernacle, 5415 Warm Spring Rd. St. Thomas, PA 17252.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfunealhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
521 South Washington Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2511
