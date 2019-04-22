|
|
Harry R. Foley, 74, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in his home following a brief illness.
Born November 17, 1944 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Carlton and Mary (Myers) Foley.
He graduated from Greencastle High School with the Class of 1962, where his musical abilities earned him the title, "Most Musical". He enjoyed singing and could play five instruments. He was a member of the marching band and was the school mascot. He later graduated from Shepherd University. He earned his Master's in Education from Western Maryland University.
He married his high school sweetheart, Erma (Bingaman) Foley on March 20, 1964 at Macedonia United Brethren Church, Greencastle.
Harry enjoyed 30 years of teaching and administration in the Washington County Schools, where he taught math and hunter safety courses at the schools. He was a prior member of the Greencastle Town Council and the Mayor of Greencastle for 5 years in the 80's. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Masonic Lodge #443. He was a lifelong member of Grace United Church of Christ, Greencastle, where he enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir and served as a Deacon and Elder of the church. He was a member of Washington County Retired Teachers Association and Maryland Retired Teachers Association.
Harry enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, hunting and especially surf fishing and hunting for sharks' teeth at Myrtle Beach, SC. He was a man of great faith, a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He made friends with everyone and enjoyed talking and telling stories and jokes to all he encountered.
In addition to his wife, Erma, he is survived by his daughter, Dawn Foley and her companion, Dan Rogers, of Mullins, SC; his son, Tim Foley and his wife, Tammy, of Greencastle; two granddaughters, Heather Meekins and her husband, Bill, of Myrtle Beach, and Madison Foley of Harrisburg, PA; one great-grandson, Bryce Meekins, of Myrtle Beach; and his beloved dog, Molly.
Always the educator, it was Harry's wish to donate his body to science.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle, with Pastor Doug Wagner officiating. The service will begin with a brief ceremony conducted by Mt. Pisgah Masonic Lodge #443. Harry's family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
A private interment will take place at a later date at Macedonia United Brethren Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 417 Phoenix Drive Suite A Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the , Franklin & Fulton Co. Unit, 924-N Colonial Avenue York, PA 17403.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 22, 2019