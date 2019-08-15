|
Mrs. Helen M. (Geesaman) Speak, 98, a resident of Parker House, Quincy Village and formerly of N. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Quincy Village.
Born June 16, 1921 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Merle L. and Orpha S. (Staley) Geesaman.
Mrs. Speak was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1939.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Orville E. Speak, were married June 21, 1939. Mr. Speak passed away July 10, 1984.
Mrs. Speak was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro and enjoyed watching birds and television.
She enjoyed spending time taking care of her home and her family.
Mrs. Speak is survived by two children, Ronald E. Speak and his wife, Winona of Waynesboro and Barbara Ann (Speak) Cool of Smithsburg, MD; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Samuel Cool; two sisters, Jacqueline F. Geesaman and Joyce E. Bock; and two brothers, Merle L. Geesaman and Richard C. Geesaman.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 19, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with Rev. Dennis Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Monday afternoon, in the funeral home.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 15, 2019