Henry "Parke" Hatfield
Waynesboro, PA - Mr. Henry "Parke" Hatfield, 82, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born October 16, 1938 in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Henry and Goldie (Bigham) Hatfield.
He graduated from John Harris High School, Harrisburg, with the Class of 1956.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 until 1963.
He married Nancy L. (Creager) Hatfield June 29, 1959 in Highfield, MD.
He was employed at Halls Motor Transit, Baltimore, MD. He then worked at D.L. George & Sons Construction, Waynesboro, for 15 years before he retired.
He was an active member of Jacob's Church, where he served as the bell ringer. He was also on the church consistory for many years and served as treasurer.
Parke was an avid hunter and also liked to fish on occasion. He enjoyed collecting antique cast iron items, and has accrued a fair amount over the years. He was known as the "Candy Man" at church, always having candy ready to hand out to "kids" of all ages. He had a great sense of humor and was truly a kid at heart himself. Parke's family is sure he is already telling jokes in heaven to all that will listen!
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by two sons: Mark David Hatfield, Jeffrey Allen Hatfield and his wife, Sharon, both of Waynesboro; one daughter, Michelle Dawn Carter and her husband, John, Waynesboro; four grandchildren: Nicole and Douglas Carter, Mark Hatfield, Jr. and Noah Hatfield; his beloved grand-doggie, Ozzy Hatfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Douglas Hatfield and a brother, Donald B. Hatfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Jacob's Church, 495 Harbaugh Valley Rd., Fairfield, PA, with Pastor Richard Daughtridge officiating.
Burial with military honors provided by Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599, will follow in Fountaindale Union Cemetery, Adams County, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jacob's Church, 495 Harbaugh Valley Rd., Fairfield, PA 17320.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com