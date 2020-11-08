Herbert L. Rosenberger
Chambersburg - Herbert L. Rosenberger, 90, of Hades Church Road, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday evening, November 2, 2020 in his home with his family.
Born December 24, 1929 in Quincy, PA, he was the son of the late Harry J. and Clara (Brechbiel) Rosenberger.
Mr. Rosenberger served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He served as a military policeman and was stationed in Seattle, WA, where God led him to his future wife.
He and his wife of over 70 years, Joyce A. (Davenport) Rosenberger, were married on August 14, 1950 in Sumner, WA.
In his early life, Mr. Rosenberger worked for Boeing, DeRose's Mobile Homes, and Frick Company. He was last employed by Mack Truck, Hagerstown, MD and he retired in 1987 after more than 25 years of service with the company.
He was a lifelong member of Waynesboro Grace, where he was a pillar of the church sharing fellowship with other church members including occasionally singing in the church choir.
Mr. Rosenberger enjoyed being outdoors, building onto his house, fixing anything and everything, and camping with family especially fishing with his grandkids. He also enjoyed riding his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle with Joyce with many trips as a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Terry L. Rosenberger of Plains, PA, Sandra L. Colon and her husband, Eddie of Chambersburg and Joel L. Rosenberger and his wife, Connie of Seattle, WA; five grandchildren, Benjamin Colon, Amanda Colon, Ryan Rosenberger, Bailey Rosenberger, and Maci Rosenberger; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Isiah, Peyton, Aliyah, Kamdyn, and Jada; one sister, Joanne Myers of Hanover, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Rosenberger and William Rosenberger.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Waynesboro Grace, 250 Philadelphia Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor Tim Clothier and Pastor Larry Weber officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, where military graveside honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Saturday morning, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com