|
|
Holly Marie (Wetzel) Souders Schmidt, 36, of Cascade, MD, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with addiction.
Born December 1, 1982, she was the daughter of Suanne Rockwell Coonrad and Ron Coonrad of New Market, MD, and the late Dan Wetzel.
Holly was a beautiful, kind and loving person with a bright spirit. She could make anyone laugh and would give her last penny to someone less fortunate. She graduated from Phoenix University with an Associate of Arts Degree and dreamed of opening a halfway house to help other young women suffering from addiction. Holly fought a brave fight, and will be sadly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her mother and step-father, are four children: Lariah and Logan Souders of McConnellsburg, Pa; Rhoslyn Schmidt of West Virginia; Landen Wetzel of New Market, Md.; maternal grandmother Mary Rockwell of Cascade, Md.; Step sisters Jacqueline, Michelle, and Emmy Coonrad of Fl.; and nephews Christopher Edie, S Korea; Cameron Edie, Oh.; Michael Plowman, Kaleb McIntyre, Greyson Coonrad, and Rory Maron (all of Fl.), and several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Holly is preceded in death by her Brother, Michael Plowman.
Services will be held at 2:30 P.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 16, 2019