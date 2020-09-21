Illeana B. Stevens
Chambersburg - Mrs. Illeana B. Stevens, 89, a resident of Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Shady Grove, PA, passed away Sunday morning, September 20, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born August 8, 1931 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence H. and Marie L. (Guyer) Barlup.
Mrs. Stevens graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1950.
She was the widow of the late Raymond N. Stevens, who passed away in 1983.
Mrs. Stevens was primarily a homemaker, but starting in 1975 she worked in the Voter Registration Office at the Court House in Chambersburg, and was Chief Registrar in 1980. She retired in 1992.
She was previously a member of the United Brethren Church in Greencastle and volunteered at the Greencastle Senior Activity Center. In her early life she was a member of the Credit Union Ladies Auxiliary in York, PA and was a committee woman for Republican Rally's, being especially involved with the Fred Rock campaign.
Mrs. Stevens enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, collecting recipes, cross stitching and her family. She loved watching hot air balloons and the opportunity to just go for a ride in the car.
She is survived by three children, James Stevens, Ruth Stevens and Suann Stevens, all of Shady Grove; 2 grandchildren, Mandi Hart and Ian Johnson; 8 great-grandchildren, John Brownawell, Colton Hammond, Darian Caputo, David Caputo and Madison Pecho, Isaac Johnson, Noah Johnson and Ezra Johnson; two great-great-grandchildren, Raylan James and Camden Joseph; one sister, Ethel Day of Copperas Cove, TX
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Sue Thomas; two sisters, Wealthy M. Monn and Zona Upperman; and her infant sister, Kathleen Barlup.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro with Rev. David Rawley officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Wednesday morning, in the funeral home.
