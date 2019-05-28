|
Mr. J. Robert Baer, 91, of Amsterdam Road, Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in his home, with his family by his side.
Born October 31, 1927 in Waynesboro he was the son of the late Jesse M. and A. Evelyne (Shockey) Baer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mr. Baer was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1946.
He and his wife of 66 years, D. Jean (Harbaugh) Baer were married September 27, 1952 in Waynesboro.
Mr. Baer was self-employed all of his life: working with his father at Jesse Baer and Son coal and fuel oil business; as a custom building contractor for over 20 years; and he then went on to own and operate Honda of Hagerstown, dealing in motorcycles and power products, until his retirement in December 1995.
He was a member of Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro and a member of Franklin County Home Builders Association, where he was a past president. Mr. Baer enjoyed woodworking and volunteering at his church for many years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Steve Baer and his wife Sue of Hagerstown, MD and Ann Topper and her husband Tom of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Angela, Joe, Matt, Michael, Brian, and Steven; and one great-grandson, Max.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 31, 2019 in The Chapel of Five Forks Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor Ray Kipe officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Friday morning, in the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Five Forks Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 28, 2019