Jack L. Fitzgerald
Waynesboro - Mr. Jack L. Fitzgerald, 86, of Fish and Game Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in his home.
Born February 9, 1934 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Lester and Irene (Thompson) Fitzgerald.
Mr. Fitzgerald was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1953.
He and his wife of 64 years, Mrs. Roselyne L. (Jones) Fitzgerald, were married March 3, 1956.
Mr. Fitzgerald was completed his apprenticeship trade at Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro where he was employed for 45 years. He retired in 1998.
He attended Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro.
A man who lived life to the fullest, he especially enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Fitzgerald is survived by two daughters, Julie Scott and her husband, Boyd of Chambersburg and Malissa Baer and her husband, William of Waynesboro; two granddaughters, Shawna Scott of Chambersburg and Kathryn "Katie" Baer of Waynesboro; two step-grandchildren, Brett Baer and Kandi Carbaugh; one great-granddaughter, Gabriella Harvey of Chambersburg; sister, Phyllis Warren of West Virginia; two very special individuals, Doug Rickrode and Bonnie Souder; and a number of nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Allen Fitzgerald; two sisters, Irene "Sis" Wade and Nancy Rickrode; and one brother, Richard Fitzgerald.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 18, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro where the current COVID restrictions will be enforced. Those attending must wear a mask.
A funeral service will be held by invitation only with Pastor Bill Shank officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
