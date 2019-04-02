|
Mr. Jack N. Rogers, 92, of Back Lane, Waynesboro, died Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, in the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born February 20, 1927 in Roaring Spring, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Hester (Shaffer) Rogers. He moved to Mercersburg, PA in the early 1940's.
Mr. Rogers served with the United States Navy during World War II. He served in the South Pacific, including Pearl Harbor after the attack.
He married his wife, Ruth E. (Keckler) Wagaman Rogers in July 2004.
Following his discharge from the Navy, Mr. Rogers worked at Hesiey's Orchards, Mercersburg. He later worked at Landis Tool Company, Grove Manufacturing, Mack Truck, and prior to his retirement in 1991, he retired to Landis Tool Company.
He was a member of Acacia Lodge#586 F.&A.M., where he served as Worshipful Master in 1979, Zembo Shrine, Franklin County Shrine Club, Harrisburg Consistory, Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695, Eagles Club, Inc., and the National AARP.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman who lived this life to the fullest.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his half-brother, Thomas E. Rogers of Chambersburg; four step-children, Edward Wagaman of Vienna, VA, Cathy Katavich of Gilroy, CA, Connie Geesaman of Waynesboro, and Laurie Clevenger of Big Cove Tannery, PA; six step-grandchildren, Thomas Wagaman, Kelly Wagaman, Mallory Katavich, Corrine Katavich, Adam Geesaman, and Andice Geesman; several step-children from his marriage to Shirley J. Beaver Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Theola M. "Peggy" Rogers, who died on July 19, 1996; his second wife, Shirley J. Beaver Rogers who died on November 19, 2002; and his half-sister, Nancy M. Rogers.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Rev. Lin Smalec officiating. A Masonic funeral will be conducted by the member of Acacia Lodge #586 just prior to the religious service at 2 P.M.
Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, where military honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhose V.F.W. Post #1599, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 P.M., Thursday afternoon, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: for Crippled Children, 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140 or at www.lovetotherescue.org
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 2, 2019