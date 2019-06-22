|
Jacob Daniel Egolf, age 86, a resident of Falling Spring Nursing And Rehabilitation Center Chambersburg and formerly of Molly Pitcher Hwy. Chambersburg died Thursday June 20, 2019 in the nurisng home.
Born February 7, 1933 in Antrim Twp. Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph L. Egolf Sr. and Orpha (Hykes) Egolf. His wife Pearl L. (Hawbaker) Egolf died August 2, 2007.
Daniel was a farmer in his younger years and had worked at Grove Worldwide in Shady Grove. He attended the Mt. Tabor Brethren In Christ Church of Mercersburg and was a member of the Tri-State Blue Grass Association of Brunswick, MD.
Surviving family are four brothers Amos Egolf and wife Edna of Chambersburg, Harold Egolf and wife Louise of Greencastle, Lester Egolf and wife Pat, Ralph Egolf Jr. and wife Kay , all of Mercersburg; three sisters, Kathleen Myers, Verma Myers and husband Glenn, all of Greencastle, Margaret Zeis and husband Roy of Mercersburg; special friend Bonnie Swartz of Fayetteville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother Eugene Egolf.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 27 at 11:00 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Kevin Lay officiating. Burial will be in the Browns Mill Cemetery Kauffman. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Mt. Tabor Brethren In Christ Church 12283 Punch Bowl Rd
Mercersburg, PA 17236. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 22, 2019