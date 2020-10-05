1/1
Dr. James G. McKenzie
Waynesboro - Dr. James G. McKenzie, 85, died Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 in the Dallastown Nursing Center, Dallastown, PA.
Born March 12, 1935 in Smackover, AR, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Lela Mae (Gray) McKenzie.
He graduated from Smackover High School with the Class of 1953. He later received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Southern State College in Magnolia, AR and his Medical Degree from University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. Dr. McKenzie served a two-year internship from 1961 until 1963 at St. Vincent's Infirmary, Little Rock, AR.
Dr. McKenzie served in the United States Air Force from 1964 until 1966 at McClellan Air Force Base, Sacramento, CA as a flight medical officer.
He and his wife of over 60 years, Linda M. (Moore) McKenzie, were married on August 27, 1960 in Hope, AR. Following retirement, they enjoyed spending 5 months in Celebration, FL each year.
Dr. McKenzie worked at a family practice in Little Rock, AR from 1963 until 1964. He later did a 3-year residency in radiology with the University of Arkansas, followed by a one-year assistant professorship at the same hospital. He served a one-year fellowship in pediatric radiology at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN. For three years he was the radiologist in Fayetteville, AR. In 1976, he became the radiologist at The Waynesboro Hospital until his retirement in December 1997.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Waynesboro and the American College of Radiology.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, M. Gregory McKenzie (Mitzi) of Dillsburg, PA and Timothy B. McKenzie of Shrewsbury, PA; four grandchildren; one brother, Jerry D. McKenzie of Tulsa, OK; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret McKenzie, and one brother, Charles B. McKenzie of Gladewater, TX.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Christ United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital, 501 East Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
