Jane B. Boone was born April 20, 1922 in Waynesboro to Samuel S. and Grace
(Snowberger) Bayer. She passed peacefully into eternity on May 15, 2019 at the age of 97. Jane was married to David B. Boone on October 27, 1944 who predeceased her in death on March 9, 2007; together they shared the joys and sorrows of life for over 63 years. She was a graduate of Washington Township High School, class of 1940. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane B. North (Robert- deceased) and Jean B. Jamison (Glen), both of Waynesboro; She has 7 grandchildren that survive her: Jesse B. North (Liz) of Lancaster, PA, Esther G. North of Waynesboro, Dennis C. North (Angela) of Chambersburg, and Ellen M. (North) Benedict (Derek) of Chambersburg, Sheila J. Jamison of Mont Alto, Donald R. Jamison (Nancy) of Rocky Mount, VA, and Laura A. (Jamison) Hess (Ivan) of Greencastle.
She is also survived by 15 Great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Lula (Harley) Bailey, Catherine (Alvin) Benedict, and Caroline (Russell) Boone; and a brother: Grandville. She was the last of her immediate family.
A visitation will be held at the Antietam Old German Baptist Brethren Church (10606 Wayne Highway, Waynesboro) on Sunday, May 19th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and 6:00 to 9:00 pm. The funeral will be on Monday, May 20th, at 10:00 am in the same location. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery
The family wishes to thank all who assisted in her care, especially Lisa Beaver and all the other nurses and aides of SpiriTrust Hospice. The family requests the omission of flowers.
