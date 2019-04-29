|
Jane Elizabeth Holsinger, 67, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Doey's House.
Born Saturday, October 20, 1951 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Calvin M. Cahall and the late Dolores E. (Bauman) Cahall.
Jane graduated from Mercy High School in Baltimore, MD and later from the University of Maryland School of Nursing. Jane was employed at the University of Maryland Hospital, Washington County Hospital and Meritus Medical Center. She was a long time member of Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blue Ridge Summit, PA, where she was a member of the choir, Sunday school teacher, and Bible study member. Jane volunteered at Stone Bridge Children's Transitional Care Home and was also involved with All Nations Prayer Group and Aglow International. She was also the leader of Tuesday's Child Bible Study.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Merle J. Holsinger; two daughters, Katie A. Cox and husband Timothy of Waynesboro, PA and Lisa M. Otero and husband Jesse of Laurel, MD; son, Matthew A. Holsinger and partner Olivia Frank of Buffalo, NY; sister, Linda Bartyczak and husband Ronald of Columbia, MD; sister-in-law, Kathleen Fabish and husband Robert of Newnan, GA; brother-in-law Richard Mills of Mahopac, NY; grandchildren, Christian and husband Dan, Carys, Alianna, Analise, Adelaide & Cayllum; great granddaughters, Eleanor and baby expected in June; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at the Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 14753 Charmian Road, Blue Ridge Summit, PA with the Rev. Carl Batzel officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Missions Fund, 14753 Charmian Road, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214, Hospice of Washington County (Doey's House), 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742, or Aglow International, PO Box 1749, Edmonds, WA 98020.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 29, 2019