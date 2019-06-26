|
|
Jean (Beard) Ecker passed away June 11, 2019 in West Chester, PA. Jean was an identical twin born at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia, on December 14, 1937, to Robert Buhrman and Mary (Bauder) Beard. The family soon moved to Waynesboro, where she and her three sisters grew up. She and her twin, Nancy, graduated from Waynesboro Area High School in 1955, then enrolled in the student nursing program and received their Registered Nurse certification and license from Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia, in 1957.
Jean was pre-deceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 59 years, Robert Rodgers Ecker (1936-2017), her parents and a sister, Roberta Snowberger. She is survived by two sisters, Nancy Griggs and Marcie Karashinski, her four children, Cassi, Penny (Burkle), Robb and Jonathan, their spouses, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to working part-time as a nurse over the years, she was a loving wife and dedicated mother, a wonderful homemaker, whipping up a chocolate cake or rhubarb crunch on request, a devoted garage-saler, and a dear friend. Though aphasia robbed her of much of her speech in recent years she remained kind and caring, and her facial expressions spoke volumes. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Contributions may be made to any local Hospice program.
Services in Waynesboro, for both Bob and Jean, will be announced at a later date. Eventual interment will be in the Beard family plot at Green Hill Cemetery
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 26, 2019